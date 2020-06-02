Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

BMO opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 842,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

