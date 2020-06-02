Bank of Montreal Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMO. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.08.

Shares of BMO opened at C$69.09 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$55.76 and a 12-month high of C$104.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.86. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90.

In other news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,501,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

