Bank of America Upgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

RIO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 134,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 66,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

