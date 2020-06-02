Bank of America Upgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.
RIO opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
