Bank of America Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised their target price on Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

Celanese stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Celanese has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

