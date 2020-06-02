B. Riley Weighs in on Silver Standard Resources Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

