B. Riley Weighs in on McEwen Mining Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of $500.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.44.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.