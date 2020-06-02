B. Riley Comments on Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after buying an additional 1,286,137 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

