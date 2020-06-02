Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.60 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:XLY opened at C$0.42 on Monday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The firm has a market cap of $268.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

