AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,212.35.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,138.20 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,046.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,072.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

