AutoZone (AZO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,119.00.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $967.00 to $1,105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet.

5/26/2020 – AutoZone had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $1,275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,250.00.

5/26/2020 – AutoZone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/22/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $950.00 to $1,070.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2020 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $950.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,070.00.

4/3/2020 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,133.25. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,957. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,046.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

