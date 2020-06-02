Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Raised by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.