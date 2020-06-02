Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

ADSK stock opened at $219.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $221.51.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

