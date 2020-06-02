Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,801,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after buying an additional 255,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 77,585 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,402,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,932. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $643.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.