Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 79,835 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 364,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in AAON were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,105,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,269,000 after acquiring an additional 506,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 494.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

