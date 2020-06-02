Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 210,603 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,603 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.00% of Fair Isaac worth $88,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $399.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007 shares of company stock worth $14,501,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

