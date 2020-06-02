Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $154.11 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.91.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.