Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189,243 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.89.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.