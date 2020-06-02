Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.84% of Silgan worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 82,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Silgan by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

