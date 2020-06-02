Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.12% of ICU Medical worth $47,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.26. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.