Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.