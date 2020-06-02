Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,278. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $240.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $660.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

