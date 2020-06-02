Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $62.94 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,499 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $62,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

