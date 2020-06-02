Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $46.76 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,176 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.96% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CASY opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.