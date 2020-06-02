Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $46.76 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,176 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.96% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.
Shares of CASY opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.01.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.
Casey’s General Stores Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
