Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $26.82 Million Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $26,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

POWI stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $113.82.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.19%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

