Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $19.35 Million Stock Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,377 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 3.82% of Cass Information Systems worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after buying an additional 868,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 132,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASS opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASS. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

