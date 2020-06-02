Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $17.86 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,228 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.90% of Stepan worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 134.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL stock opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,347 shares of company stock worth $261,051. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.