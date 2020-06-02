Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Grows Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,405 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 1.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $38,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $481,060.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $18,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,711.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 in the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.