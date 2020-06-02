Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $57,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $284.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,241. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

