Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Buys 34,984 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

