Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 231,050 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $80,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $186,885,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after buying an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $58,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

