Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires 736,178 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,477,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,178 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $85,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 410.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 223,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 879.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,127,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,723 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of USB opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

