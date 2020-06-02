Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Athene worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Athene by 66.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athene by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE ATH opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.