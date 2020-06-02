Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $103.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.