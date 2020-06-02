Asante Solutions Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Asante Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Asante Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of PUMP opened at $4.99 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Asante Solutions by 633.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.