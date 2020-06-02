ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 112.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.17.

