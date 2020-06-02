Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

