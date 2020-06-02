Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

RCUS opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

