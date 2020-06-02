Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target Raised to $5.50

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE ARCO opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $791.79 million, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

