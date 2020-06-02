Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 162,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

ACGL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Insiders have bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.