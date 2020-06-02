Arch Capital Group (ACGL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry year to date. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses tend to weigh on oprating margin expansion. Nevertheless, it boasts a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the insurer has been diversifying its Mortgage Insurance business via strategic acquisitions that also complement the company’s strength in the specialty insurance and reinsurance businesses. Moreover, it effectively deploys capital to pursue growth initiatives as well as engage in share repurchases activity. However, its first-quarter earnings per share of 46 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.8% and declined 31.3% year over year.”

5/23/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/22/2020 – Arch Capital Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/11/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

