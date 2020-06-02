AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 31,668 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 40,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,221.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $111.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

