Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of $507.11 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$4.20.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

