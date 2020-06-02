Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Anglo Pacific Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of TSE:APY opened at C$2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of $507.11 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$4.20.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
