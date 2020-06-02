Anchor (ANCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,888.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Anchor has a market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $54,888.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00007795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.39 or 0.02038614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00179044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00029489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,810,498 tokens. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.