Analysts Set Expectations for Southern Energy Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Southern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Southern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CVE:SOU opened at C$0.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. Southern Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.53 million for the quarter.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

