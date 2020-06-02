Analysts Set Expectations for New Residential Investment Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NRZ opened at $7.50 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,267,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

