Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) in the last few weeks:

6/1/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $222.00 to $225.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $213.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/12/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

5/11/2020 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $172.00 to $191.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.48. 79,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,155. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.78, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $2,542,792.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 398,873 shares of company stock worth $63,247,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.