Analysts Offer Predictions for Carter’s, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $4.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 461.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $711,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.