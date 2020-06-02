Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leucrotta Exploration Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.68.

CVE LXE opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.