Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leucrotta Exploration Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report released on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Leucrotta Exploration’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.87 million during the quarter.
CVE LXE opened at C$0.44 on Monday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.
Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile
Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
