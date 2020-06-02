Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.85.

KNT stock opened at C$4.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million and a PE ratio of 27.03. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$44.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

