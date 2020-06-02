Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. BTIG Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

